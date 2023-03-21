 
     
Chief of Defence Staff, general Daniel Petrescu, on visit to Italy

Chief of Defence Staff, general Daniel Petrescu, is visiting the Italian Republic from 21 to 23 March at the invitation of his counterpart, admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, informs a press release of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The regional security situation, the strengthening of bilateral relations, the collaborative development of defence capabilities through the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO), as well as the implementation of NATO measures aimed at strengthening the deterrence and defence posture on the allied eastern flank are among the topics of the two military officials' agenda.

General Daniel Petrescu's programme includes visits to the Italian Army Headquarters - Palazzo Esercito, Centre for Defense Higher Studies - Centro Alti Studi per la Difesa, Joint Operations Headquarters - Comando Operativo di Vertice Interforze and to representative companies in the Italian defence industry.

stiripesurse.ro
