Chief of Defence Staff - tests positive for COVID-19

The Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection on Thursday, without showing symptoms of the disease, the Ministry of National Defence announced.

"The measures established by the protocol applicable in this situation were taken, Lieutenant-General Petrescu entering isolation in a special space at the Ministry of Defence headquarters, where he continues to exercise his functional duties," the Ministry of Defence said in a release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca tested negative on Thursday, but, as a precaution, he also went into isolation at the Ministry of National Defence headquarters, and will be retested in 72 hours.