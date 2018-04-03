Chief of Service for Combating Cyber Crimes: Cyber crimes in Romania usually involve a material gain

Cyber crimes recorded in Romania are mostly attacks that are after a material gain, the chief of the Service for Combating Cyber Crimes attached to the Bucharest Brigade for Combating Organized Crime, Dan Cuciurianu, told a specialized conference on Wednesday. "At the Romanian Police level, in 2006, it was created the first structure dealing with cyber crimes. In Romania, but also in the EU, we have four directions of actions in combating cyber crimes: Cyber attacks, cyber frauds (online, banking cards etc.), child pornography, and searching computer systems. We have been facing a series of challenges lately, such as: darknet, virtual coins, cross-border crimes. It's not easy for the criminal rings to carry out an activity in the normal online environment, so that they outsource these attacks. The virtual coins are more and more used, as they ensure anonymity of the transactions and are used to pay the cyber offenders. These are also used in the ransomware type of attacks. In Romania, cyber crimes are most often oriented towards a financial gain. Usually, they are after a material benefit. In the case of cross-border cyber crimes, cooperation with the private environment is very important," said Cuciurianu.

According to the representative of the Service for Combating Cyber Crimes, any notification addressed to an institution in Romania receives a registration number and a solution.

"I want to believe that any notification addressed to a Romanian institution receives a registration number and a solution. Notifications are also being sent online on e-frauda. I cannot say an average term for solving a file. Usually we are dealing with complex files. In order to obtain any kind of evidence, especially if we are talking about money transferred abroad, we are addressing the relevant institutions in the respective countries. It is much easier to prevent than to repair an illegality," Dan Cuciurianu pointed out.

The representatives of the cyber security field are participating on Wednesday in the 2nd edition of the conference "How do we protect ourselves from cyber crimes?".

Agerpres.