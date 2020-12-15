CineMAiubit International Student Film Festival - online edition, December 15 to 19

The CineMAiubit International Student Film Festival, reaching its 24th edition this year, will open its virtual gates on Tuesday, the films in the competition and the retrospectives being available from any corner of the world.

"In this difficult context generated by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, we were forced to reinvent ourselves, to find solutions so that the festival can take place, and the tradition go on. Thanks to the festival's main partner, the well-known platform dedicated to promoting Romanian film CINEPUB.RO, the festival will debut online, the films and retrospectives in the competition being available for access from any corner of the world," mention the organizers, in a release sent to AGERPRES.

Scheduled to take place between December 15-19, the festival is structured into two competitive sections, with films from 24 countries: the international competition and the Romanian competition.

Over five days of screenings, the public will have the opportunity to discover a wide palette of original cinematographic visions, from different cultural areas, belonging to some of the mot promising current students, future film auteurs, as well as gaining a feel for the future of Romanian cinema.

In the last day of the festival, CineMAiubit will present two special projections: a selection of the films that won awards in the previous edition and a projection from the Active Archive cycle: patrimonial films from the I. L. Caragiale National University of Theatre and Film (UNATC) library of films, restored and broadcast to the public. The projection will be followed up by a debate.

Parallel with the competitive sections, CineMAiubit is defining itself this year as a very powerful educational platform, the workshops in the festival bringing together big names of cinematography: Melissa Leo, Herve Schneid, Jaroslaw Kaminski, Rebekah Jorgensen, Csaba Bollok, Cristian Lolea, Suzy Gillett. The workshops will be broadcast online on social media.

The full schedule of the show can be consulted on the website: festival-cinemaiubit.ro, as well as on the Facebook pages CINEMAIUBIT, CINEPUB and UNATC.