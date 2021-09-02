Ciolacu: If USR PLUS wants this government to fall, they will all resign

If the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance wants this government to fall, they all resign, and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will not accept that the "desire of Romanians" to get rid of this government be used "as an object of blackmail between the parties in coalition," PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday.

"If USR PLUS wants this government to fall, everyone will resign. And the whole government will leave! PSD will submit the censure motion when we have the 234 signatures necessary for its passage. Today, we are missing 30. We are waiting for those from "We will not accept the desire of the Romanians to get rid of this vicious government to be used by USR PLUS as an object of blackmail between the parties in the Coalition", Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, co-chair of USR PLUS, said on Wednesday evening that Prime Minister Florin Citu could not lead a government, which is why he should resign, accusing him of "cynicism and ill-will"."Florin Citu showed tonight that he cannot lead anything. And a Government all the less. The abuse of power, the decisions taken at night like thieves are not Liviu Dragnea's trademark. And Florin Citu showed that he is worse than Dragnea. This is because he deceives with cynicism and bad will the expectations of an electorate that asked for something else. Florin Citu must leave," Barna wrote on Facebook, after the prime minister's statement regarding the revocation of the Minister of Justice.Prime Minister Florin Citu announced that he sent to President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday the request to revoke from office the Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion.