The leader of the PSD (Social Democratic Party), Marcel Ciolacu invited the MPs of USR (Save Romania Union) PLUS (Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity), AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) and "all those interested" to sign the vote of no confidence drafted by the PSD, if they truly wish for the Citu Government to leave.

"One thing is certain! This government, which brought chaos and poverty, needs to leave now! And for this there is only one choice: all those interested come sign the vote of no confidence with us! Without blackmail, without under the table games, without obscure interests. Therefore, esteemed colleagues from USR: Leave the stories behind! You want to remain in the Government? Or do you truly want this Government to fall?", Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He also invited MPs from AUR to sign the vote of no confidence, if they do not want to make "electoral capital on the backs of Romanians".