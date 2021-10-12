Ciolacu: Poverty, cold and hunger - governing program of any prime minister set by Iohannis

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu says that the real program of any prime minister set by President Klaus Iohannis means "poverty, cold and hunger", stating that while "illusory majorities" are being sought, the social democrats will build "a concrete majority" next week.

"Poverty, Cold and Hunger - this is the true governing program of any prime minister set by Iohannis, whether he is called Ciolos or Citu! After two years of administering the country, the Right has exhausted any resource of credibility and competence. Romania has today the most expensive energy spot market in Europe, and gas for the winter is 5 times more expensive. Inflation has skyrocketed, food prices have risen in many cases by 40%, and entrepreneurs receive daily shocks about the future. Romanians are shivering with cold in their houses, the sick are trembling with fear in the hospitals, the children go by the hundreds of thousands every week to online school and without real operating resources," Ciolacu states on Tuesday in a post on Facebook.

He claims that PSD will build "a concrete majority" in Parliament next week, Agerpres informs.

"And while they are looking for illusory governing majorities, PSD will build a concrete majority next week to pass the capping on energy and gas prices through Parliament! This is the real priority for the good of the people! It is our concrete response to their boundless irresponsibility," Ciolacu also writes.