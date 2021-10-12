The appointment of Ciolos is the first step towards early elections, says Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu.

"PSD will never vote for a new Zero Government. We overthrew the Citu Government with a censure motion in which we also criticized the performance of USR [Save Romania Union] ministers. PNL [National Liberal Party] and USR destroyed Romania side by side for a year. All of Romania knows this. It is clear that in the current situation a stable majority cannot be formed to govern Romania efficiently," Marcel Ciolacu wrote on Monday evening on his Facebook page.

President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree on the appointment of Dacian Ciolos as a candidate for Prime Minister on Monday, to ask for Parliament's vote of confidence on the program and the list of the new Government, after having had consultations with parliamentary parties and formations, Agerpres informs.

According to Article 103 of the Romanian Constitution, the candidate for the position of Prime Minister will request, within 10 days from the appointment, the vote of confidence of Parliament on the program and of the entire list of the Government.

The program and the list of the Government are debated by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, in a joint session.

Parliament grants confidence to the Government with the vote of the majority of deputies and senators.