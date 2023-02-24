Ciolacu: Romanians, Americans, Italians, French train together at 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, said on Friday at the 57th "Mihail Kogalniceanu" Air Base, which he visited, that Romanians, Americans, Italians and French 'train together, carry out missions together', they eat together and share from their culture, everything like a big family', told Agerpres.

"Romanians, Americans, Italians and French. They train together, carry out missions together, eat together and share their culture, everything like a big family! This is what I saw today at the 57th 'Mihail Kogalniceanu' Air Base. It is the common response of the free and democratic world to the aggression of a mad tyrant. An unshakable wall that protects Romania and the entire Eastern Flank of NATO. That is why, one year after the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, I thanked the Romanian military and our NATO partners for what they do every day. We will never accept the invasion of a sovereign state," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He added that "we will all remain with Ukraine in this fight", because Russia's tough opposition can at any time endanger the freedom of another state "that does not support its illegitimate actions".

"We are together in this fight. And together we will rebuild Ukraine, because only solidarity will help us consolidate our democratic way of life," he said.