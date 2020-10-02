Ciolacu says he notified OSCE, European Commission about elections in Romania

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday evening said he notified OSCE and the European Commission about the elections in Romania, "for what happened went beyond certain limits", according to Agerpres.

"I trust the justice in Romania, I have made the notifications and I am going to send them tonight to the OSCE and the European Commission, for what happened went beyond certain limits and we need to notify Europe so that it becomes aware of what happens in Romania," Ciolacu told Antena 3 private television broadcaster.

In respect to a decision regarding the elections in Bucharest, he says the decision belongs to Gabriela Firea.

"I believe that she is the most entitled person, not the party, for she is the candidate and she should decide what to do next. The party has to support its candidates, this is the normal thing to do, especially when there is this kind of suspicions, but the decision must belong to Mr Gabriela Firea. She is the candidate of our party and it's only normal that Mrs Firea felt frustrated when she saw tens of minutes were modified. This hasn't happened before, in any election," said Ciolacu.

He added suspicions are also in Calarasi and Moldova Noua, where elections were cancelled, even if the PSD candidate was the winner.

According to him, "the double measure is obvious in this case."

"Considering the suspicions in district 1, I haven't heard of big suspicions in district 5. In district 5 we must need to redo the counting, in district 1 there is no need to. Today I have COVID, but, wait, I don't have COVID anymore, I am back to work because tonight we must decide who is going to be if we are having a re-count. This is too suspicious. (...) Justice must bring light in this case, at this point. (...) We will use all levers and we will hire the best lawyers to represent us," said Ciolacu.