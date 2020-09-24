Ciolos: Unfortunately, PNL has taken PSD mayors in droves, wholesale

The co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS Alliance) said, on Wednesday, in a press conference, that in northeastern Iasi the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) have "betrayed" the trust of citizens, claiming that "PNL took PSD mayors in droves", and the Alliance needs to make a breach in order to win as many town halls as possible.

"In the past 30 years frustrations have accumulated in Moldavia and Iasi. Frustrations have accumulated rightly so, because the infrastructure is in a deplorable state, investments were few, especially those that create jobs, politicians at best were weak, if not outright corrupt or even thieves. I want it to be clear I am talking about politicians, we are talking about town halls, about the administrators, about those in public functions from the parties that governed and administered here in the past 30 years. Unfortunately, here in Iasi not only the PSD, but also the PNL betrayed the trust of people in these elections or in their preparation. They betrayed the trust of honest people and of people who expected an alternative and changes. Unfortunately, PNL has taken PSD mayors in droves. It took them wholesale," said Ciolos.

Present in Iasi to show support towards the candidates of the Alliance in the City Hall and County Council, Dacian Ciolos stated that "PSD mayors are looking to remain in position at any cost not because they have projects for their communities, but because for two-three mandates, some even four, they got used to this, they have the impression the world will crash down without them and they are looking systematically to remain in position at any cost."

"This is the reason for which they are searching for a party before elections. Unfortunately, here the PNL has fallen for that trap," he said.

Asked by journalists how many of those who entered USR PLUS in the past months are from other political formations and are running in the local elections, Dacian Ciolos said that their number is "insignificant".

He emphasized that where they found trustworthy people, the USR PLUS Alliance has made deals with the Liberals for joint candidacies, exemplifying in this sense Bucharest, Galati and Salaj, but not Iasi.

He mentioned that for the local elections USR PLUS did not target the obtaining of percentages, but to have as many mayors and councilors in the local administrations in the country, adding that for this a "breach" needs to be made.