Ciolos: We are tolerating parties that do not want reforms; PSD throws crumbs to society

National chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dacian Ciolos says that although the solution to the current crisis is for parties to take up their political and constitutional role, citizens are forced to tolerate "parties that do not want reforms," mentioning to the point the case of the USR joint government with the National Liberal Party (PNL), and saying that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) "promotes retrograde policies through which it throws crumbs to the society."

The USR leader says that PNL and PSD are trying to gain "electoral advantages" three years before the general election, and the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) is trying to make the impeachment of President Iohannis a subject that will disturb society even more, agerpres reports.

"The impeachment of the President makes sense when he breaks the symbolic contract with the people or when he has violated the laws or the Constitution. At this moment, we are in a serious political crisis in which both parties, PNL and PSD, have shown a serious lack of accountability, trying to gain electoral advantages three years before the general election. Joining them is AUR, which is trying to make the impeachment of the President a subject that will disturb society even more. Unfortunately, Romania is the country of half done things. The political system is stuck in irresponsible parties, without the possibility of triggering early elections that is available to the President, himself liable to populist impeachment. Our political system is balanced by blockage, not by political responsibility and functional instruments," Ciolos wrote on Monday on Facebook.He pleads for the elimination from Romanian politics of political games and "customary trickery.""The solution to wipe out everything and start from scratch is utopian. The only correct solution is political accountability by which the parties take up their political and constitutional role, including public punishment for the moments when they make mistakes. However, we are forced to stomach political parties that do not want reforms, and we have seen the case of the government together with PNL, as PSD promotes retrograde policies through which it throws crumbs to society. I hope we will not reach political implosion, impeachments and endless caretaker governments. USR can only take up its normal political role of a party that does what it says. Political games, customary trickery and half measures have to eradicated from Romanian politics."