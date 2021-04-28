Citu: I am certain we'll have a good PNRR, it's time to accelerate things

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Wednesday that he is convinced that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will be a good one.

"I had a talk with the ministers regarding the PNRR. It is time to accelerate things. We have a few details to finish. I am certain that we will have a PNRR that will represent Romania's interests of development in the following period. There are several discussions, but I am certain we will have a good PNRR, a PNRR through which we will draw the sums allocated to Romania," Citu said.

He specified that in the event one of the projects within the PNRR does not respect the conditions requested by the European Commission, this will be financed from other sources.

"I have a different approach regarding PNRR. I am not looking at a particular sector. I am interested for this PNRR to represent Romania's interests. It is true that there are different sectors, but Romania needs more investments in certain areas and fewer investments in other areas. We are using this PNRR, but in the context of other financing sources, we are also financing from the budget, we are financing from European funds and we are financing from the PNRR as well. All projects which we consider important in the government program will have these three sources of financing. So if one of the projects we tried to put here does not respect the conditions set by the European Commission, for example, it will be financed from other sources. We must look at the PNRR, as to a piece of the financing puzzle we are making or of the projects we are making in the following years," the PM explained.

Asked if Minister Cristian Ghinea should have better consulted with the relevant ministers regarding the preparations of the PNRR fields, the head of the Executive replied: "We are in a negotiation process. You will see that in the end we will have a successful PNRR".

Also, he specified that the PM is the coordinator of negotiations.