Citu: In order to have stable currency, you need stable government, not oust own government

Prime Minister Florin Citu stated on Wednesday evening that in order to have a stable national currency, "you need a stable government".

Asked at the private TV broadcaster Digi 24 when the euro will reach a 5 RON exchange rate, he answered: "I want to remind you that last year they said it will be 5 RON, but it was not. All those who estimate the exchange rate said it will be 5, it will be 5.4. I digress. I am also watching and I see what's happening. On the one hand, you know very well, the exchange rate is determined by the market. A period such as this one, normally it induces volatility in what regards the national currency, a large part comes also from what happens at the international level. But, in order to have a stable currency, you must have a stable government. And to have a stable government, one must not oust their own government."

The Prime Minister added that it is important that the tendency of the exchange rate to increase be halted.

"I saw the analysis of the BNR [National Bank of Romania], which is the authority, I say, in Romania, in what regards these analyses, that the national currency is the most stable in the region (...) I am not contesting the drop, the RON has dropped against the euro, from I believe 4.92, to 4.94 or 4.91. It isn't very large, it's important that it is a trend that does not continue. It should stop here. That would be ok," Citu added.