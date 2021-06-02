Citu: In PNRR we have created more transparency in the way we make the reforms we have undertaken

Prime Minister Florin Citu said that in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) the Government has created more transparency in the way they will make the assumed reforms, "which Romanians need for years".

"Another important thing that we have in PNRR is also related to today's recommendation of the Commission, the reform component, again very debated in the public space. Something that we all in the political class know is that Romania needs reforms, and in PNRR, we have created more transparency in the way we will make these reforms. We have set those clear boundaries: until what date we will we have reform X, until what date we will we have reform Y and so on," Florin Citu said on Wednesday at Victoria Palace.

The head of the Executive referred, first of all, to the reform of the pension system.

"We want to have a pension system based on contribution and sustainable, something that no one can deny in Romania and with which all political actors and all Romanians agree. And we will do this," the prime minister said.

He also mentioned the reform of the judiciary.

"We are repairing what others have ruined in recent years, (...) and this is in the PNRR," he added.

The prime minister also pointed out the reform of state-owned companies.

"Another problem we have been struggling with for years - the waste of public money, the siphoning of public money through state-owned companies and this will stop," Citu said.

At the same time, the prime minister also spoke about the salary reform in the public sector.

"A salary system in the public sector, where we will directly and transparently link performance to the income of those who work there," Citu added.

The head of the Executive also said that, through PNRR, the Government ensures that the money coming through this program will reach all "corners of Romania".