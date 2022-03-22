Citu: PNL to propose in governing coalition allocation of 2.5% of GDP for defense expenses

The National Liberal Party (PNL) has decided to propose in the governing coalition the allocation of 2.5% of GDP for defense expenses, PNL chairman Florin Citu announced on Tuesday, Agerpres reports.

"There have been some important issues today, I say the most important was the commitment I signed at the National Liberal Party to support the allocation of 2.5% of GDP from the budget for defense spending. This is a commitment which the PNL has taken and will propose in the coalition," Citu stated after the meeting of the PNL Executive Bureau.On March 5, liberal leader Florin Citu announced that he would demand the adoption of a Parliament's decision guaranteeing the allocation of 2.5% of GDP for Defense from the budget.President Klaus Iohannis stated on March 1 that, in the current context, there is a need to increase the defense capacity of the Romanian state, pointing out that it is necessary to increase the percentage of GDP allocated to defense spending from 2% to 2.5%, the decision being political.