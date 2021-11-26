Citu: PNRR cannot be renegotiated; today we signed the last document

The National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Florin Citu declared that the renegotiation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is not possible and announced that on Thursday he signed, as interim Minister of European Investments and Projects, the last document.

"It is not possible. Only in 2023 can we make small adjustments, but if we look at the progress on certain chapters and if the progress is not the desired one, then we can discuss, but very little, with the Commission. Any discussion about PNRR, about renegotiation would mean taking everything from scratch and it would mean losing money, just today we signed the last document to receive the 1.8 billion euros and Romania cannot afford taking it from scratch. [This money] I think it will come in the following weeks, they should enter the accounts in Romania," Citu said on Thursday evening on TVR1 when asked about the Social Democratic Party (PSD) idea of renegotiating PNRR.

He pointed out that the money from PNRR is used for the implementation of the projects, specifying that the money from PNRR does not go towards the increase of pensions.

Citu stated that he is "both happy and calm" that PNL has the Ministry of European Investments and Projects.

"It is about 80 billion euros coming by 2028, which will be channeled to the Ministry of European Investments and Projects and so I am confident that the money will go exactly to the projects for which it was intended and this money will not be wasted," he said.

On the other hand, the PNL chairman spoke about the budget revision that was made by the new Minister of Finance, arguing that some expenses should not be made at present.

"We have seen the budget revision. We keep the deficit above 7%. We have seen that some amounts are allocated in the Reserve Fund, some other amounts are allocated somehow, we have not seen in detail, we have only seen what has been presented on the decision-making transparency side," Citu mentioned, informează Agerpres.