Citu: There is no divergence in the governing coalition on budget

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that there is no divergence in the governing coalition on the 2021 budget.

"There is no divergence in the governing coalition on the budget. We all want more money in the budget. (...) 7.1% of GDP is a very large deficit. This means that fiscal policy is still stimulating. And it should be like that, because the economy is below potential. It will remain stimulating, I think, until 2023 (...). It is a credible plan that we will implement in the next four years," Citu said at the Government.

He said that in the Government meeting he asked the ministers that the investment projects in the budget be correlated with the government program.Florin Citu stated that there were no discussions with the ministers of Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance and Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) related to the fact that they would not vote on the budget, when asked in this regard.

