Citu: We need a different type of politician, as Romania, Europe, the world are changing

Prime Minister Florin Citu said that "another type of politician" is needed, given that Romania and Europe are changing.

"As for my candidacy, from my point of view, I think it is necessary, Romania is changing, Europe is changing, the world is changing, another type of politician is needed. In my opinion, liberalism means, however, to make decisions as a team. We are a team and we must all participate, for better or for worse. You can rest assured that in my term of office there will not be a minute in which a PNL member is not proud of being part of this liberal team," Citu told a convention of on Sunday of the National Council of the National Liberal Party (PNL).

He underlined that only together with his party colleagues will make sure Romania will be liberal.

"As you know, I talk less and do more, that's why I do what I say and I do it well and so far I have proved it. Together we make Romania liberal," said Citu.