Ciuca: In a country with a seismic risk, accountability for resistance structure over time must be regulated

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca declared, on Wednesday, that Romania is a country with seismic risk and a procedure will have to be implemented soon by which companies can be certified in specialized areas in construction and to regulate the part of responsibility towards the structure of resistance over time of the constructions of those who are involved in their realization, told Agerpres.

"I reiterate what I mentioned two meetings ago, namely the monitoring and coordination of the practical implementation of all these decisions that we make at the level of the Government, the coordination with the local authorities, so that everyone understands that here we are not discussing bringing accountability from the central level to the local level and vice versa, but it is a common accountability for everything that means a consolidated and insured infrastructure for seismic risk. Romania is a country with seismic risk. I also had discussions with specialists in the field. As such, I think that, very soon, in fact we have discussed this aspect before, I think that very soon we will have to implement that procedure by which companies can be certified in specialized fields in construction. And also to regulate the part of accountability towards of the resistance structure over time of those who are involved in the realization of these constructions," said Ciuca, at the beginning of the meeting Government.

The Minister of Development, Cseke Attila, referred to the two normative acts, on the agenda of the Government meeting, regarding safe and healthy schools and the efficiency of the consolidation program, noting that they received all the necessary approvals to be approved.

He added that there are also measures proposed to make the procedure more efficient, including related to the majority vote required in the owners' associations, this being one of the reasons why the local authorities had difficulties in implementing it.

"We are removing all these difficulties, so that local authorities can apply for these investment programs. Today, in secured financing, we have 397 buildings at the level of the Ministry of Development for consolidation, worth almost 6 billion RON," added Cseke Attila.