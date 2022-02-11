Ciuca - meeting with President of Moldovan Parliament; reiterates European path is only way to develop Moldova

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca reiterated his firm belief that the European path is the only way to ensure the stability, prosperity, economic and social development of the Republic of Moldova, in the talks held on Friday in Chisinau with the President of the Moldovan Parliament, Igor Grosu.

"I discussed with the President of Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Grosu, about the consistent vision of the Romanian Government in relation to the Republic of Moldova, supported by all political forces in Bucharest. I urged the acceleration of judicial reform, the fight against corruption, the strengthening of the rule of law, good governance and streamlining the functioning of the public administration, essential to improve the business environment and the well-being of citizens. I reiterated the firm belief that the European path is the only one for ensuring the stability, prosperity, economic and social development of the Republic of Moldova," Nicolae Ciuca said in a message on the Government's Facebook page, Agerpres.ro informs.