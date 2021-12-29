Ciuca: We will allocate 100 million lei to local communities for continuation of projects in PNDL 1, 2

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Wednesday that the Government will allocate 100 million lei to local communities to continue projects in the National Local Development Program (PNDL), stages 1 and 2.

"Yesterday we adopted a decision, today we have to come and legislate the way in which it will be applied and finalized by the end of the year and thus the period until December 31 should ensure the processing of all data by the competent institutions. Practically, the meeting [of the Government] concerns decisions that will ensure the necessary funding of the projects financed by the National Local Development Program. We will allocate 100 million lei from budget reserve fund for continuing the projects which the local communities carry out through stages 1 and 2 of this program," Ciuca stated at the beginning of the Executive meeting.

He mentioned that the allocation is made following the requests received from the territory, the program financing over 11,700 projects, from the beginning until now, Agerpres.ro informs.

Nicolae Ciuca specified that the support provided for the regional airports will also be made operational.

"We adopted yesterday a decision by which we grant the necessary support to the airports from 12 localities. Today we have to adopt a new decision by which we will make operaitonal the support established in yesterday's meeting. We are talking about 84 million lei, money necessary to the airports in Cluj, Iasi, Sibiu, Craiova, Bacau, Suceava, Arad, Maramures, Oradea, Satu Mare, Targu Mures and Tulcea to overcome the financial difficulties they face due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is an important measure to keep this segment of the transport infrastructure viable," Ciuca also mentioned.