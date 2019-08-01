Civil society representatives with CSM ask Section for prosecutors to meet

Representatives of the civil society at the CSM (Supreme Council of Magistracy) asked for an urgent meeting of the Section for prosecutors to discuss the manner in which the prosecutor's offices manage crimes against the person.

According to a call signed by Victor Alistar and Romeo Chelariu, participating in the discussions should also be such rightful members as the prosecutor general and the Minister of Justice, under the authority of whom the prosecutors carry out their activity."The discussions at the meeting should focus on such aspects related to the efficient management of judiciary functions, responsibilities and measures to be taken, so that the citizens' safety will be guaranteed by an irreproachable professional behaviour of the employees of prosecutor's offices," reads a release on Thursday posted on the CSM Website.According to the same source, the two asked for non-governmental organisations operating in human rights and child rights fields to also be invited to the meeting, alongside the representatives of mass media."We hope that discussions will also be about the assumption of responsibility in relation to the deficiencies in the system, so that we could correct the inefficiency of the judiciary structures and avoid such exoneration attempts or attempts to indicate fake directions as causes of such deficiencies," reads the same call.