CNA: Romania TV and Digi 24 - public summons for way of presenting increase in fuel prices

The National Audiovisual Council (CNA) has fined private broadcaster Romania TV and Digi 24 on Tuesday with a public summons each, for violating the audiovisual legislation in the presentation of March 9 of the information regarding the increase of fuel prices.

According to a CNA press relase sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the Council, assembled in public meeting, analysed the monitoring reports prepared by the specialized directorate as a result of the notifications received and the own initiative for the way in which the subject of the increase in gas prices was reflected in the audiovisual space.

The analysed reports referred to news broadcasts and debates broadcast on March 9 by 13 central television stations - Aleph News, Antena 1, Antena 3, B1 TV, Digi 24, Kanal D, Metropola TV, News Romania, Prima TV, Pro TV, Realitatea Plus, Romania TV and TVR 1.

Noting the non-observance of the provisions of art. 65 lit. c) of the Regulatory Code Regarding Audiovisual Content - "In news and debate programs, broadcasters must comply with the following rules: (...) c) the title displayed on the screen must reflect as accurately as possible the essence of the facts and data presented at that time," CNA decided to fine the posts with a public summons each:

* Digi 24, among the titles displayed on the screen, CNA mentioning: "Record prices for diesel and gasoline"; "The price of fuels exceeded 11 RON per liter";

* Romania TV - headlines: "Disaster at the pumps: 11 RON per liter of gasoline"; "The effect of the war in Romania: historical fuel prices".

CNA specifies that there were three sanctions proposals for private broadcaster Antena 3, but none of them met the required number of votes in order to be adopted. According to the provisions of the Regulations for the Organization and Functioning of the CNA, the vote is to be resumed in the next public meeting in which the reports of the Monitoring Department will be analysed.

According to art. 15 para. (1) of the Audiovisual Law no. 504/2002, "in performing its functions and duties under this law, the Council issues decisions, instructions and recommendations, in the presence of at least 8 members and with the vote of at least 6 members".

At last Thursday's meeting, the National Audiovisual Council decided to monitor the March 9 shows of the news and generalist television channels concerning the rise in gas prices, following that they will analyse a report in this regard at Tuesday's meeting. The decision was voted unanimously.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca informed on the same day that all oil companies operating in Romania will be controlled, and the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF), the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) and the Competition Council have started the necessary checks and "drastic" sanctions will be applied for those who violate the law. He stressed that "any other attempt to destabilize the economic balance" of the country will be "firmly and severely punished at once" through the intervention of the Romanian state.

Gas stations across the country were stormed last Wednesday by drivers who were afraid that the price of fuel would exceed 10 RON per liter, as circulated in the public space.