CNAS head, Razvan Vulcanescu: I never considered resignation

President of the National Health Insurance House (CNAS) Razvan Vulcanescu on Thursday told AGERPRES that he has never considered resignation up to this point, as asked by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.

"I haven't considered resignation up to this point. I don't think it's my fault that the computer platform doesn't work and certain things must be considered as a whole, we must see how did we get here, how this happened, in time," said Vulcanescu.

He said he intended to explain to the Prime Minister everything that has to do with the computer system related to the healthcare cards, so that she can afterwards make an "informed decision."

According to him, they are currently running some final tests before activating the computer platform again.

"We are working on a report and it's also very important that we try to run the final tests before the platform returns to the online mode," Razvan Vulcanescu added.