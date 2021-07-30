CNCAV: 15,863 persons vaccinated anti-COVID in the past 24 hours

A number of 15,863 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccinse have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 11,168 represent the first dose and 4,695 the second dose, according to a report released on Friday by the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19.

As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, 9,394,911 doses have been administered to 4,993,756 people, of whom 4,845,700 have received both doses.

In the past 24 hours, 13 side effects were reported, all of which were systemic, Agerpres informs.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 16,816 side effects to COVID vaccines recorded, 1,800 local and 15,016 systemic.