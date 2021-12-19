CNCAV: 20,879 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in 24 hours; 3,301 - get first dose

20,879 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 3,301 represented first doses, 6,708 second doses and 10,870 third doses, the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informed on Sunday.

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the COVID vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 15,627,797 doses of vaccine have been administered to 7,890,292 people, 7,731,277, receiving the complete schedule and 1,899,608 having gotten the third booster shot.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 10 adverse reactions, two local and eight general.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,633 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 2,137 local and 17,496 general, Agerpres informs.