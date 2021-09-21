CNCAV: 300,000 vaccine doses from Johnson&Johnson to reach Romania

A number of 300,000 doses of Janssen vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical company Johnson&Johnson will arrive, on Wednesday, at the "Unifarm" National Company, informs the Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).

The transport is provided by the manufacturing company, and the vaccine doses will be brought to Bucharest by land, CNCAV specified on Tuesday.

The doses will be stored at the "Unifarm" National Company, and in the following period they will be distributed in the existing regional centres at national level.To date, 1,081,300 Janssen doses have been received and 693.967 have already been used to immunise the population against COVID-19. AGERPRES