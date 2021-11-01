 
     
CNCAV: 80,180 people vaccinated against COVID in 24 hours, of whom 48,985 with the first dose

80,180 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 48,985 were the first dose, 12,655 - the second dose and 18,540 - the third dose, the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informed on Monday.

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 12,761,100 doses of vaccine were administered to 7,053,833 people, of whom 6,334,747 received the complete series and 884,851 were immunized with the third dose.

In the last 24 hours, 49 adverse reactions were reported, five local and 44 general.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 18,582 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 1,993 local and 16,589 general.

