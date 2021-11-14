CNCAV: 80,627 people vaccinated against COVID in 24 hours; 18,301 with first dose

A number of 80,627 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 18,301 were first doses, 44,348 - second doses and 17,978 - third doses, the National Coordinating Committee of COVID-19 Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) informed on Sunday.

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 13,785,039 doses of vaccine have been administered to 7,467,135 people, of whom 6,843,637 received the full scheme and 1,173,546 were immunised with the third dose as well.

In the last 24 hours, there were 17 side effects, three local and 14 general, Agerpres.ro informs.

Overall, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,027 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 2,044 local and 16,983 general.