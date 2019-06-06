CNSAS court file on Traian Basescu's alleged activity as Securitate informer

In documents filed with the Bucharest Court of Appeal, the National Council for the Study of Securitate Archives (CNSAS) shows that former President Traian Basescu has served as an informer, providing notes that apparently led to a commercial marine colleague being denied permission to leave the country.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal allowed media access to the file whereby CNSAS asks the court to determine Traian Basescu's collaboration with the communist-era political police.

The anonymized document made available to the press shows that the former President had a lieutenant colonel as liaison officer appointed by the former Securitate, whom he gave two handwritten notes.

According to the cited source, following one of Traian Basescu's informative notes about a colleague, the Securitate gave a negative opinion to the latter's assignment to a Romanian ship that was to leave the country.

On May 29 the Bucharest Court of Appeal registered the case whereby CNSAS asks the court to determine Traian Basescu's status as a collaborator of the communist-era Securitate.

According to information run in central media, the CNSAS file on Traian Basescu contains no document, but two informative notes have been found in other people's shadowing files.

Since the early 2000s the former President had received from CNSAS five all-clear certificates of not having collaborated with the Securitate.

