CNSU approves repatriation of Romanian citizens stranded in Kingdom of Morocco

On Tuesday, the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved the repatriation of Romanian citizens currently stranded in the Kingdom of Morocco.

According to Decision 109, the repatriation will be conducted by also activating the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, as a result of the suspension of all direct flights to this destination.

In order to implement these provisions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, through the Department for Emergency Situations, and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, through the Romanian National Air Transport Company TAROM, are empowered to undertake the measures within their competence.

At the same time, the costs will be ensured from the state budget, from the Budget Reserve Fund at the disposal of the Government, through the budgets of the ministries involved and through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, CNSU states.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that, in the context of the decision of the Moroccan authorities to suspend commercial flights to Morocco, due to the novel coronavirus variant, the Romanian Embassy in Rabat is managing the situation of 72 Romanian tourists whose flights were canceled by the companies where they had reservations. The MAE informs in a press release that the Romanian Embassy in Rabat has taken steps, as a matter of urgency, to identify alternative flights to the country, efforts that continue today.

"Moreover, the diplomatic mission is in permanent dialogue with the affected Romanian citizens and local authorities and provides consular assistance, according to the competences and in compliance with the measures adopted by the authorities of the state of residence in the context of the pandemic of COVID-19," the ministry further specifies.

