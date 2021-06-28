Coalition lawmakers will not vote on motion but they can attend session for entertainment

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday that the governing coalition lawmakers will not vote on the Social Democratic Party (PSD)'s censure motion, but said they could attend the plenary session of the Parliament for entertainment.

"I speak very often with the party's leader [National Liberal Party - PNL]. At the same time, the decision is a clear one. They announced it last week. The governing coalition's MPs will not vote on the motion tomorrow. If they want, they will participate for entertainment, but they will not vote tomorrow", Citu said after the meeting of the governing coalition.

On Tuesday, the Parliament debates and votes on the censure motion against the Citu Government submitted by PSD and entitled "Failed Romania. The 'fantastic' record of the Citu Government".