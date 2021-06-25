Code Orange for hail and storms in 32 counties, Friday afternoon through Sunday morning

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued a Code Orange warning for rains, heavy storms and hail for 32 counties, valid from Friday, 14:00, until Saturday, 6:00, as well as a warning temporarily accentuated atmospheric instability Code Yellow all over Romania, valid from Friday, 12:00, until Saturday, 23:00.

According to the Code Orange warning, in Maramures, Transylvania, Oltenia, Banat, Crisana, western and northern Muntenia and Moldavia, there will be periods of particularly marked atmospheric instability. There will be strong storms, wind intensifications with gusts of over 80-100 km / h, frequent electric discharges and medium and large hail grains. The showers will be torrential, and the quantities of water will exceed locally 35-50 l / sqm and isolatedly, especially in the west, centre and in the mountains, 70 l / sqm.

The targeted counties are: Botosani, Suceava, Neamt, Bacau, Vrancea, Buzau, Covasna, Harghita, Satu Mare, Maramures, Bistrita-Nasaud, Mures, Brasov, Prahova, Dambovita, Arges, Giurgiu, Teleorman, Olt, Mehedinti, Sibiu, Alba, Cluj, Salaj, Bihor, Arad, Hunedoara, Timis and Caras-Severin.Also, from Friday afternoon to Saturday night, atmospheric instability will intensify and expand so that in all regions there will be periods of storms, torrential downpours, lightning and hail. In short time intervals the water quantities will exceed locally 20-40 l / sqm.On the other hand, the ANM maintains the Code Yellow alert for Heat and Thermal Discomfort on Friday throughout the country. The temperature-humidity index will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units over large areas and locally there will be registered scorching heat.At the same time, for Oltenia, Banat, Crisana, the southwest of Transylvania there has been issued a Code Orange, because the thermal discomfort will remain particularly high, it will be hot, and the maximum values of the air temperature will frequently reach 35-38 degrees.