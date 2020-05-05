Code Yellow advisory of mountain snowfall and blizzard, wind gusts in most regions

The National Weather Administration issued today several Code Yellow advisories of snowfall and blizzard, effective starting Wednesday morning in the mountain areas of more than half of the country.

According to the forecast, the wind will gust up to over 90 - 100 km/h in the high mountain area; sustained wind speeds of over 110 - 120 km/h are expected particularly in the Southern Carpathians, especially Wednesday night and Thursday. At altitudes of over 1,700 meters the precipitation will temporarily turn to snow, with blizzard occurring in spots and significantly decreasing visibility.

Another Code Yellow advisory will be in effect on Wednesday, May 6, for the counties of Mehedinti, Dolj, Olt and Teleorman, as well as in the south of the Gorj and Valcea counties, where the wind will pick up to gust speeds of 55 - 65 km/h.

A third Code Yellow advisory for unstable weather will be in force between May 6 and May 7 in the counties of Satu Mare, Salaj, Maramures, Cluj, Bistrita-Nasaud, Mures, Harghita, Covasna, Hunedoara, Brasov, Alba and Sibiu, with the wind expected to temporarily intensify to local gust speeds of 55 - 65 km/h.