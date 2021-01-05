Code Yellow for floods on Crisul Negru and Crisul Alb rivers in coming hours

Hydrologists have issued a Code Yellow for floods on Tuesday, valid in the following hours, on the Crisul Negru and Crisul Alb rivers, according to AGERPRES.

According to the National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA), by 4:00pm, there will be significant flash floods on slopes, torrents, streams, with possible effects of local floods and increases in flows and levels, with the warning quotas to be exceeded on some rivers in the river basins: Crisul Negru - upper basin and tributaries in middle and lower basin, respectively Crisul Alb - tributaries related to the downstream sector Vata de Jos (counties: Bihor, Arad and Hunedoara).