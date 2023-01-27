 
     
Code Yellow of flood on rivers in 13 counties, until Saturday, at midnight

Five hydrographic basins and the rivers of southeastern Dobrogea are subject to a Code Yellow flood warning, valid until Saturday midnight, informs the National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA).

According to hydrologists, between January 27, 10:00 a.m. and January 28, 12:00 a.m., taking into account the current hydrometeorological situation and the weather forecast for the next 48 hours, as a result of the prognoses, the spread and loss of water from the snow layer, important leaks can occur on the slopes, torrents and streams, rapid floods, increases in flows and levels, with possible exceeding of the Attention Ratings, on the rivers in the hydrographic basins: Vedea - tributaries related to the downstream sector S.H. Valeni (counties: Olt, Arges and Teleorman), Arges - tributaries related to the downstream sector S.H. Malu Spart - upstream S.H. Budesti (counties: Arges, Dambovita, Teleorman, Giurgiu, Ilfov and Calarasi), Prahova - tributaries related to the downstream sector S.H. Prahova (counties: Prahova and Ialomita), Calmatui (counties: Buzau and Braila), Buzau - tributaries related to the downstream sector S.H. Magura - upstream S.H. Banita (counties: Prahova and Buzau) and rivers from Dobrogea (counties: Tulcea and Constanta).

The warning was sent to the Ministry of the Environment, Waters and Forests, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, the Romanian Waters National Administration, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, mass media, S.C. Hidroelectrica S.A. and the Arges-Vedea, Buzau-Ialomita and Dobrogea-Litoral Water Basin Administrations.AGERPRES

