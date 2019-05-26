Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel said on Thursday in Cluj-Napoca that the first European digital programme, 'Digital Europe', has an allocation of 9 billion euro.

At the opening of the Startup Europe Summit 2019, taking place on 21-22 March in Cluj-Napoca in the context of the presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Commissioner encouraged the representatives of the startup attending the event that came from 35 countries to collaborate and to take advantage of the opportunities that open up in the European Union in this area.

I proposed the first European digital programme, with a 9 billion euro allocation, called 'Digital Europe'. Major investments in computers, artificial intelligence, cyber security, digital innovation hubs will be carried out. It's not just about research and development, it's about creating local capabilities at the digital and technology level, at the level of services and business in society, with the support of a digital hub network. I take this opportunity to thank the European Presidency for their involvement in this project and the fact that they have made the digital economy a reality, the European Commissioner said.

In his turn, the Minister of Communications and Information Society, Alexandru Petrescu, explained that the file of this extremely important programme was concluded during the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Mayor Emil Boc explained, from the point of view of the city's mayor who can also benefit from funds, that funding through this programme is an opportunity for Cluj-Napoca.

The 'Digital Europe' programme will provide funding for projects in five areas: super computers, artificial intelligence, cyber security, advanced digital skills, and ensuring a widespread use of digital technologies at all levels of the economy and society.

The theme of this year's edition of the Startup Europe Summit is "Digital Single Market." The main actors in entrepreneurship and technological innovation in Central and Eastern Europe have the opportunity to meet in Cluj-Napoca with key actors in the Western European innovation ecosystems.