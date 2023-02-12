Company deregistrations rise by over 10 pct in 2022

Company deregistrations in 2022 advanced 10.08 percent from the previous year to 73,639, shows statistical data of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Bucharest tops the list with most deregistrations - 12,269 (+12.33 pct from 2021), followed by the counties of Cluj - 3,592 (+23.52 pct), Constanta - 3,240 (+7.53 pct), and Timis - 3,202 (+7.38 pct), according to agerpres.ro.

Conversely, the counties with the fewest deregistered businesses were Ialomita - 581 (+5.64 pct from the previous year), Covasna - 594 (+10 pct) and Calarasi - 606 (+4.66 pct).

The counties to see the most significant increase in the number of business deregistrations were Botosani (+26.10 pct), Gorj (+26.44 pct) and Vaslui (+26.26 pct).

Just four counties recorded a decline in the number of business deregistrations in 2022 - Caras-Severin (-12.74 pct), Braila (-11.17 pct), Alba (-8.01 pct) and Satu Mare (-4.28 pct).

The activity sectors with most company deregistrations were wholesale & retail trade, the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - with 19,849 struck off companies (+6.59 pct compared to 2021), construction - 6,702 (+8.08 pct), and professional, scientific and technical activities - 6,195 (+10.33 pct).