Compassion, love and generosity, most precious gifts at Christmas (President Iohannis)

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis says in his Christmas message that "the Feast of the Nativity of our Lord Jesus Christ is about giving, hope, peace and light", and that "compassion, love and generosity are the most precious gifts" we can offer at Christmas.

"The Feast of the Nativity of our Lord Jesus Christ is about giving, hope, peace and light. In these days when our thoughts turn to our loved ones, wherever they may be, let us be there for the suffering and the helpless.

Compassion, love, and generosity are the most precious gifts we can offer to our fellow human beings on the occasion of the Holy Holidays.

Merry Christmas to all, dear Romanians!," said President Iohannis in his message.

