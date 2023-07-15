Computer science R&D organisation turns 53

The National Institute for Computer Science Research and Development (ICI) is turning 53 today, reflecting on its journey from the development of Romania's first national computer network to the first European institutional platform for trading of digital assets, according to an ICI social media post.

"ICI Bucharest has made remarkable progress thanks to the commitment and skills of its researchers, thanks to their thirst for knowledge and dedication to the mission of supporting excellence in research and innovation. We thank all colleagues! We are grateful to our partners and collaborators, who have always been close and offered us their support. Together, we promote a sustainable and prosperous digital future focused on the human factor. We look forward to future collaborations and projects! Today, we not only commemorate the achievements of the past, but eagerly anticipate the prospects that await us. It is our duty to accept the challenges of this ever-changing field and harness the potential of emerging technologies to build a better future. We use this anniversary to reiterate our dedication to the development of the knowledge-based economy in Romania and for a better integration with the European and international research space. Happy anniversary, ICI Bucharest! Our efforts inspire future generations and have a significant impact on the future. Let's continue to exceed our limits for at least another 53 years!" reads the post wrote by ICI Director General Adrian-Victor Vevera.