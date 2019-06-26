Congress of Romanian Mathematicians to gather about 400 guests from 40 countries on five continents

About 400 guests from 40 countries on five continents are expected to attend June 28 through July 3 the 9th Congress of Romanian Mathematicians hosted by the 'Lower Danube' University in southeastern Galati, the educational institution's communication office said in a release.

The congress will also see the award of two prestigious prizes for the Romanian mathematical community: the Romanian Academy's 'Nicolae Dinculeanu' Prize, and the Prize of the Romanian Mathematical Society, which rewards outstanding work of young Romanian researchers.

A presentation for the general public delivered by Professor Peter Palfy from Budapest is scheduled for Saturday in the Grand Hall of the University.

A satellite event of the congress will also take place on Friday and Saturday - the 2nd International Conference on Problemistics and Math Didactics, hosted by the Galati 'Vasile Alecsandri' National College.

The events are organized by the Romanian Academy - the Mathematical Science Section, the Romanian Mathematical Society, the 'Simion Stoilow' Institute of Mathematics of the Romanian Academy, the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science of the University of Bucharest, and the 'Lower Danube' University in Galati.

The Congress of Romanian Mathematicians has a nine-decade tradition, as the first such event was held in western Cluj-Napoca in 1929; since 2003 the meetings have been held regularly every four years in major Romanian universities. They provide the occasion for internationally renowned specialists from many countries around the world and hundreds of Romanian or Romania-born mathematicians to present their research.