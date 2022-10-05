Constanta Navy School to get Romanian Army's Badge of Honour

The Amiral Ion Murgescu Military Petty Officers School of the Romanian Navy will be awarded on Friday the Badge of Honour of the Romanian Army at a ceremony marking the school's 125th anniversary, told Agerpres.

According to the Romanian Navy Staff, the celebration will take place in the presence of Deputy Chief of Staff of the Romanian Navy Cornel-Eugen Cojocaru.

At the same time, the State Mint will launch a medal to celebrate the same anniversary under its 2022 Medal Programme-Anniversaries.

The Navy's post-secondary education establishment, the only one of its kind in Romania said to continue the traditions of the previous special schools established under High Decree 3110 of October 8, 1897, signed by King Carol I.

This year, the Constanta-based school also celebrates 30 years of bearing the name of the first admiral of the Romanian Navy, Vice Admiral Ioan Murgescu. In 1896, Murgescu was in command of the Royal Navy, a position that allowed him to take all the necessary steps to establish a school to train specialist petty officers to serves the technical needs on board warships.