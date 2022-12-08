Constitution Day/ PM Ciuca: Our fundamental law has stood the test of maturity and efficiency

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca affirms, in a message sent on Thursday, on the occasion of Constitution Day, that the fundamental law of Romania has stood the test of maturity and efficiency, having framed, ordered and guaranteed the democratic regime in the last three decades, told Agerpres.

"This day marks 31 years since the approval of the Romanian Constitution by referendum. Even though it is a young constitution, our Fundamental Law has stood the test of maturity and efficiency. It has framed, ordered and guaranteed Romania's democratic regime in the last three decades. It was and continues to be the central element that ensures the stability of constitutional democracy in Romania. Among all the major topics that are being debated today regarding Romania's future, there is a risk that Constitution Day will go unnoticed. It would be unfair. Without our Fundamental Law, nothing of Romania's evolution towards a stable and European political regime would have been possible," said Ciuca.

The Prime Minister emphasized that, in the last 30 years, the Romanian Constitution has succeeded in defining and protecting "a true national constitutional identity," based on the supreme values of political liberalism: human dignity, the rights and freedoms of citizens, the free development of human personality, justice and political pluralism.

He highlighted that 33 years after the fall of the communist regime and 15 years after joining the European Union, Romania is on the threshold of a new historical moment, "for which all the democratic political forces and central and local state institutions have worked tirelessly."

In this new historical stage, added the head of the Executive, the Constitution of Romania will have the fundamental role of vitalising the political and institutional life of the state and ensuring maximum efficiency to protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of the citizens.

"The 1991 Constitution, revised in 2003, was a Constitution of balance, which did not allow the excessive accumulation of power in the hands of a person, a political party or a single institution. In the future, with the emergence of an authentic constitutional moment, anchored in the real needs of the Romanian society, the Romanian Constitution will reflect the goal of accelerated development of Romania. Regardless of the current difficulties, the transient political options, the dynamics of economic and investment partnerships, the Romanian Constitution remains the first and last bulwark against the concentration of power and any forms of political, economic or ideological authoritarianism," stated Ciuca.