Coronavirus/ 1,002 patients in ICU

As many as 7,922 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, of whom 1,002 are in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Tuesday.

On Romania's territory, 35,504 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 10,147 are in institutional isolation. Also, 60,492 people are in quarantine at home, and 159 in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, the law enforcement have applied 4,807 fines worth 855,350 RON, as a result of violation of the provisions of Law 55/2020 on certain measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COFID-19 pandemic.