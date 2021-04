A number of 13,907 people with COVID-19 have been admitted in hospitals, of which 1,487 in Intensive Care Units, announced, on Wednesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), agerpres.ro confirms.

In total, 66,554 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 16,504 are in institutional isolation, on Romania's territory, the GCS specified.

Furthermore, 47,539 people are quarantining at home and 109 are in institutional quarantine, according to the GCS.