Coronavirus: 158 confirmed cases in Romania

A number of 158 persons infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus have been confirmed so far on Romania's territory, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.

"A number of 19 new cases of infection have been registered, as follows: Arad - 4, Ilfov - 3, Valcea - 2, Timisoara - 2, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Salaj, Buzau, Ialomita, Hunedoara, Galati and Suceava - one person each," the quoted source informs.

The 19 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 are aged between 19 and 54 and they are in quarantine or self-isolation.

"Further on, most of these new cases traveled to Italy, two of them to Austria and Germany. The persons infected with COVID-19 are admitted in hospitals of Bucharest, Iasi, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Craiova and Constanta, and they are under permanent medical supervision. Patients' general health status is good," the GCS mentions.

A number of 3,008 persons are placed in institutionalised quarantine on Romania's soil. Verifications are being conducted in their case, in order to detect whether they got the Sars-CoV-2 virus. Other 15,546 persons are isolated at home and also under medical supervision.

