Coronavirus/ 176 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in last 24 hrs, death toll hits 12,052

A total of 176 people - 109 men and 67 women - infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 12,052, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

The GCS states that two deaths were recorded in the age group 30-39 years, six deaths in the 40-49 age category, 19 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 42 deaths in the age group 60-69 years, 64 deaths in the age group 70-79 years and 43 deaths in the over 80 age group.

According to the GCS, 170 of the deaths recorded were of some patients who had medical record, four deaths had no comorbidities, and no medical history have been reported for two deaths to date.