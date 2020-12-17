 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Coronavirus/ 5,697 new COVID-19 cases; tests conducted in past 24 hours - 28,099

digi24.ro
covid-19

A number of 5,697 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the past 24 hours, following the processing of 28,099 tests at the national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Saturday, according to AGERPRES.

These are new cases that had no prior positive test, the GCS mentions.

577,446 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded up to now on Romanian territory, since the beginning of the pandemic.

A number of 477,139 persons were declared cured.

According to the GCS, until this time, at the national level a number of 4,534,197 tests were processed. Of them, 28,099 were processed in the past 24 hours, 18,117 on the basis of the case definition and medical protocol and 9,982 on demand.

Furthermore, since the last informative bulletin of the GCS, the results of another 182 tests processed prior to the past 24 hours were reported.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.