Coronavirus/ 5,991 news cases of COVID-19, while 28,191 tests done in past 24 hrs

As many as 5,991 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following 28,191 national tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.

To date, 571,749 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. As many as 469,499 people were declared cured.

According to the GCS, 4,505,916 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 28,191 were carried out in the last 24 hours - 17,926 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 10,265 on request.

Also, since the last information made by the GCS, the results of 16,410 tests processed prior to the last 24 hours have been reported and submitted by 16 December.