 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Coronavirus/ 5,991 news cases of COVID-19, while 28,191 tests done in past 24 hrs

mediafax.ro
test COVID-19

As many as 5,991 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following 28,191 national tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.

To date, 571,749 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. As many as 469,499 people were declared cured.

According to the GCS, 4,505,916 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 28,191 were carried out in the last 24 hours - 17,926 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 10,265 on request.

Also, since the last information made by the GCS, the results of 16,410 tests processed prior to the last 24 hours have been reported and submitted by 16 December.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.